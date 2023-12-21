Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Malheur County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vale High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Lakeview, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Eagle High School at Four Rivers Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
