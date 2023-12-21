If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Marion County, Oregon today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 21

4:00 PM PT on December 21 Location: Stevenson, WA

Stevenson, WA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at South Albany High School