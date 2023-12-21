Thursday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (7-3) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena (on December 21) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-74 win for Oregon.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 80, Kent State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-5.4)

Oregon (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Oregon is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 4-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ducks are 2-5-0 and the Golden Flashes are 7-1-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 71.0 per outing (183rd in college basketball).

Oregon is 172nd in the country at 37.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Oregon connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (92nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.8% rate.

The Ducks average 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (109th in college basketball), and give up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (174th in college basketball).

Oregon has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (118th in college basketball play), 2.2 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (93rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.