The Oregon Ducks (7-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

In games Oregon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Ducks are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.

The Ducks record six more points per game (78.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (72.5).

Oregon is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Oregon posted 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (67.4).

When playing at home, the Ducks gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69).

When playing at home, Oregon drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

