The Oregon Ducks (7-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
  • In games Oregon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Ducks are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.
  • The Ducks record six more points per game (78.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (72.5).
  • Oregon is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Oregon posted 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (67.4).
  • When playing at home, the Ducks gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69).
  • When playing at home, Oregon drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP W 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist W 76-55 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State - Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC - Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena

