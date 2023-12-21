How to Watch Oregon vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (7-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- In games Oregon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Ducks are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.
- The Ducks record six more points per game (78.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (72.5).
- Oregon is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Oregon posted 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (67.4).
- When playing at home, the Ducks gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69).
- When playing at home, Oregon drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (32.7%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|W 71-49
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 76-55
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
