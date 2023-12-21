The Oregon Ducks (7-3) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-6.5) 145.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-6.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon vs. Kent State Betting Trends

  • Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • So far this season, two of the Ducks games have gone over the point total.
  • Kent State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of eight times this year.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Oregon is 33rd in college basketball. It is way below that, 79th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Ducks have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
  • The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.