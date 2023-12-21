The Oregon Ducks (7-3) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-6.5) 145.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-6.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, two of the Ducks games have gone over the point total.

Kent State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of eight times this year.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Oregon is 33rd in college basketball. It is way below that, 79th, according to computer rankings.

The Ducks have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

