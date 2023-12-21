Oregon vs. Kent State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Oregon Ducks (7-3) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-6.5)
|145.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-6.5)
|144.5
|-275
|+220
Oregon vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, two of the Ducks games have gone over the point total.
- Kent State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of eight times this year.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Oregon is 33rd in college basketball. It is way below that, 79th, according to computer rankings.
- The Ducks have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
