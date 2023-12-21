Thursday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-3) and Oregon Ducks (8-4) matching up at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Ducks are coming off of a 92-86 loss to Utah Tech in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, Oregon 65

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Schedule Analysis

When the Ducks beat the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who are ranked No. 115 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 64-56, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Oregon has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one), but it also has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

The Ducks have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 115) on November 16

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 126) on November 6

61-48 at home over UTSA (No. 133) on December 17

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 154) on November 8

59-51 at home over Idaho (No. 178) on December 8

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 42.5 FG%

16.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 42.5 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 57.3 FG%

12.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 57.3 FG% Chance Gray: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)

7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66) Sarah Rambus: 5.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks average 67.2 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per outing (140th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Offensively, the Ducks post 67.0 points per game at home, compared to 67.4 points per game away from home.

Oregon is giving up 55.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (71.4).

