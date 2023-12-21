Thursday's contest features the Oregon State Beavers (7-3) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) clashing at Gill Coliseum (on December 21) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 victory for Oregon State.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 73, Idaho State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-6.9)

Oregon State (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Oregon State has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Idaho State, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Beavers have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bengals have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers average 71.1 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per contest (166th in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

Oregon State is 177th in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Oregon State makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (334th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

The Beavers' 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 283rd in college basketball, and the 88.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 153rd in college basketball.

Oregon State has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (152nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.