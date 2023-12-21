The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Beavers have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Bengals' opponents have knocked down.
  • Oregon State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Bengals are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Beavers sit at 173rd.
  • The Beavers score 71.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.2 the Bengals give up.
  • When Oregon State puts up more than 65.2 points, it is 7-1.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 56.2 points per contest.
  • The Beavers gave up 64.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.2).
  • At home, Oregon State drained 1.6 fewer threes per game (5.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Cal Poly W 70-63 Gill Coliseum
12/9/2023 Utah Valley W 74-71 Gill Coliseum
12/17/2023 UTSA W 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Idaho State - Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 UCLA - Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 USC - Gill Coliseum

