The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State Stats Insights

This season, the Beavers have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Bengals' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Bengals are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Beavers sit at 173rd.

The Beavers score 71.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.2 the Bengals give up.

When Oregon State puts up more than 65.2 points, it is 7-1.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 56.2 points per contest.

The Beavers gave up 64.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.2).

At home, Oregon State drained 1.6 fewer threes per game (5.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule