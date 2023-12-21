How to Watch Oregon State vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Stats Insights
- This season, the Beavers have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Bengals' opponents have knocked down.
- Oregon State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Bengals are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Beavers sit at 173rd.
- The Beavers score 71.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.2 the Bengals give up.
- When Oregon State puts up more than 65.2 points, it is 7-1.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 56.2 points per contest.
- The Beavers gave up 64.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.2).
- At home, Oregon State drained 1.6 fewer threes per game (5.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (35.5%).
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 70-63
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 74-71
|Gill Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|W 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Gill Coliseum
