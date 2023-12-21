The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) will visit the Oregon State Beavers (7-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Idaho State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-6.5) 130.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-6.5) 130.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Betting Trends

Oregon State has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Beavers' nine games have hit the over.

Idaho State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Bengals' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Oregon State much higher (73rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (216th).

The Beavers were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

