Thursday's contest at Seabury Hall has the Oregon State Beavers (9-0) going head-to-head against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1) at 12:30 AM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Oregon State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Beavers are coming off of a 92-69 victory against SE Louisiana in their last outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 69, Texas Tech 63

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

The Beavers notched their best win of the season on November 12 by claiming a 63-56 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, the No. 65-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Oregon State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

The Beavers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 65) on November 12

80-52 at home over Santa Clara (No. 75) on December 15

78-58 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 9

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 121) on December 2

85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 154) on November 6

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 19.1 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 68.3 FG%

19.1 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 68.3 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Kelsey Rees: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20) Timea Gardiner: 8.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

8.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) AJ Marotte: 9.2 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers have a +213 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 57.1 per contest to rank 62nd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.