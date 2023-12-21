Oregon State vs. Idaho State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) will play the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 8.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|253rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|68.9
|298th
|185th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|34th
|99th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|30.3
|301st
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|264th
|336th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|285th
|277th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.9
|212th
|307th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|221st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.