The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) will play the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK KC Ibekwe: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Josiah Lake: 4.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Kiree Huie: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Maleek Arington: 8.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 253rd 71.4 Points Scored 68.9 298th 185th 70.9 Points Allowed 63.3 34th 99th 35.1 Rebounds 30.3 301st 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.0 264th 336th 5.1 3pt Made 6.1 285th 277th 11.8 Assists 12.9 212th 307th 13.8 Turnovers 12.4 221st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.