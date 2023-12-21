The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) host the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) after winning four straight home games. The Beavers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 130.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -6.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

In seven of nine games this season, Oregon State and its opponents have combined to total more than 130.5 points.

Oregon State's outings this year have an average point total of 141.4, 10.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Beavers have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Oregon State has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Beavers have entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Oregon State.

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 7 77.8% 71.1 140.5 70.3 135.5 138.3 Idaho State 5 71.4% 69.4 140.5 65.2 135.5 133.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Beavers score 71.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.2 the Bengals give up.

Oregon State is 3-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 3-6-0 0-3 6-3-0 Idaho State 2-5-0 0-3 5-2-0

Oregon State vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Idaho State 10-7 Home Record 7-7 1-10 Away Record 4-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.