The Oregon State Beavers (6-0) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Raegan Beers: 21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Talia van Oelhoffen: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Timea Gardiner: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Donovyn Hunter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Beers: 21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK von Oelhoffen: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Rees: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Gardiner: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Hunter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.