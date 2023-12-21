Oregon State vs. Texas Tech December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (6-0) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovyn Hunter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
