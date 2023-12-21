Oregon vs. Kent State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 144.5 in the matchup.
Oregon vs. Kent State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon
|-6.5
|144.5
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Oregon's games this year have an average point total of 149.5, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Ducks have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Oregon has been favored seven times and won six of those games.
- The Ducks have been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Oregon.
Oregon vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|3
|42.9%
|78.5
|162.8
|71.0
|143.5
|144.2
|Kent State
|7
|87.5%
|84.3
|162.8
|72.5
|143.5
|143.3
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- The 78.5 points per game the Ducks put up are 6.0 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (72.5).
- Oregon is 3-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Oregon vs. Kent State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|4-3-0
|3-2
|2-5-0
|Kent State
|4-4-0
|0-0
|7-1-0
Oregon vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|Kent State
|15-6
|Home Record
|15-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|9-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-12-0
