The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 144.5 in the matchup.

Oregon vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Oregon's games this year have an average point total of 149.5, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Ducks have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Oregon has been favored seven times and won six of those games.

The Ducks have been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Oregon.

Oregon vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 3 42.9% 78.5 162.8 71.0 143.5 144.2 Kent State 7 87.5% 84.3 162.8 72.5 143.5 143.3

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The 78.5 points per game the Ducks put up are 6.0 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (72.5).

Oregon is 3-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Oregon vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 4-3-0 3-2 2-5-0 Kent State 4-4-0 0-0 7-1-0

Oregon vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Kent State 15-6 Home Record 15-0 4-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

