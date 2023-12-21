Oregon vs. Oklahoma State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) meet the Oregon Ducks (4-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Burns Arena. This matchup will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Oregon Players to Watch
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Phillipina Kyei: 11.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chance Gray: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Bell: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sarah Rambus: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Anna Gret Asi: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 9.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stailee Heard: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Noble: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lior Garzon: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rylee Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
