The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Burns Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls score an average of 77.6 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 62.0 the Ducks give up.

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oklahoma State is 7-2.

Oregon is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.6 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Ducks score are just 1.3 more points than the Cowgirls give up (65.9).

Oregon is 4-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Oklahoma State has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

The Ducks shoot 41.0% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede defensively.

The Cowgirls shoot 47.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Ducks concede.

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 42.5 FG%

16.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 42.5 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 57.3 FG%

12.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 57.3 FG% Chance Gray: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)

7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66) Sarah Rambus: 5.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%

