The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Burns Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls score an average of 77.6 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 62.0 the Ducks give up.
  • When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oklahoma State is 7-2.
  • Oregon is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.6 points.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Ducks score are just 1.3 more points than the Cowgirls give up (65.9).
  • Oregon is 4-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
  • Oklahoma State has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Ducks shoot 41.0% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede defensively.
  • The Cowgirls shoot 47.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Ducks concede.

Oregon Leaders

  • Grace Vanslooten: 16.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 42.5 FG%
  • Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 57.3 FG%
  • Chance Gray: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
  • Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)
  • Sarah Rambus: 5.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Southern W 67-37 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 UTSA W 61-48 Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Utah Tech L 92-86 Burns Arena
12/21/2023 Oklahoma State - Burns Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
1/5/2024 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion

