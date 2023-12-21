How to Watch the Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Burns Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls score an average of 77.6 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 62.0 the Ducks give up.
- When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oklahoma State is 7-2.
- Oregon is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.6 points.
- The 67.2 points per game the Ducks score are just 1.3 more points than the Cowgirls give up (65.9).
- Oregon is 4-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Oklahoma State has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Ducks shoot 41.0% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede defensively.
- The Cowgirls shoot 47.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Ducks concede.
Oregon Leaders
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 42.5 FG%
- Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 57.3 FG%
- Chance Gray: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
- Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)
- Sarah Rambus: 5.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Southern
|W 67-37
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|W 61-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 92-86
|Burns Arena
|12/21/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
