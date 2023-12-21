Thursday's game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) and Portland Pilots (6-6) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 81-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hawaii, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 11:30 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Portland vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Portland vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 81, Portland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-13.9)

Hawaii (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 136th in college basketball, while giving up 78.6 per contest, 329th in college basketball) and have a -19 scoring differential.

Portland ranks 189th in the country at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.6 its opponents average.

Portland hits 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.2.

Portland has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (302nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (302nd in college basketball).

