The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) face the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Portland vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN2

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Warriors have averaged.

This season, Portland has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the rebounding team in the country, the Pilots rank 303rd.

The Pilots' 77.0 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 67.0 the Rainbow Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Portland is 6-2.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland is putting up more points at home (79.1 per game) than on the road (76.8).

At home, the Pilots give up 74.1 points per game. Away, they concede 83.3.

At home, Portland makes 8.6 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.5%).

Portland Upcoming Schedule