How to Watch Portland vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) face the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Portland vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Portland has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the rebounding team in the country, the Pilots rank 303rd.
- The Pilots' 77.0 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 67.0 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Portland is 6-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland is putting up more points at home (79.1 per game) than on the road (76.8).
- At home, the Pilots give up 74.1 points per game. Away, they concede 83.3.
- At home, Portland makes 8.6 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 78-67
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 83-72
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 91-63
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/6/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.