The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) face the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Portland vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Warriors have averaged.
  • This season, Portland has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the rebounding team in the country, the Pilots rank 303rd.
  • The Pilots' 77.0 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 67.0 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.0 points, Portland is 6-2.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

  • Portland is putting up more points at home (79.1 per game) than on the road (76.8).
  • At home, the Pilots give up 74.1 points per game. Away, they concede 83.3.
  • At home, Portland makes 8.6 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.5%).

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ North Dakota State L 78-67 Scheels Center
12/9/2023 @ North Dakota W 83-72 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 Grand Canyon L 91-63 Footprint Center
12/21/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/6/2024 Pacific - Chiles Center
1/11/2024 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

