Toumani Camara plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 109-104 win versus the Suns, Camara tallied five points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Now let's dig into Camara's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toumani Camara Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.3 9.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.4 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 13.1 15.3 PR -- 12.1 14.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Camara's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toumani Camara Insights vs. the Wizards

Camara is responsible for taking 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.5 per game.

Camara's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.9 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.7.

The Wizards allow 126.8 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 49.1 rebounds per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 30.3 assists per game, worst in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.