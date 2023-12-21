On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) square off against the Washington Wizards (3-17) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 17 points, 6.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Jabari Walker averages 7.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Toumani Camara puts up 6.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 17.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.

Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Wizards 105.2 Points Avg. 117.3 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 125.4 43.4% Field Goal % 48.7% 33.8% Three Point % 35.7%

