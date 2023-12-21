The Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Washington Wizards (4-22) on Thursday, December 21 at Moda Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Trail Blazers won on Tuesday 109-104 against the Suns. In the Trail Blazers' win, Anfernee Simons led the way with a team-high 23 points (adding three rebounds and seven assists).

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Shaedon Sharpe SG Out Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet: Out (Rib)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -3.5 240.5

