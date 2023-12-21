The Washington Wizards (4-22) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) on December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Wizards.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

Portland has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Trail Blazers average 19.1 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Wizards allow (126.8).

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Trail Blazers post 106.9 points per game in home games, compared to 108.4 points per game on the road.

Portland cedes 115.2 points per game at home, compared to 113.3 in away games.

The Trail Blazers are sinking 12.4 treys per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging on the road (11.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.1% when playing at home and 36.3% away from home.

Trail Blazers Injuries