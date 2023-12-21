Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards on December 21, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma and others on the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Moda Center.
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: -111)
- The 22.7 points Grant has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (23.5).
- He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (5.5).
- Grant has averaged 2.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).
- Grant has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Thursday.
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: +100)
|12.5 (Over: -115)
- Deandre Ayton's 12.6-point scoring average is 2.9 less than Thursday's over/under.
- He averages 1.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 12.5.
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -108)
- Thursday's prop bet for Kuzma is 24.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.
- He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -106)
- The 12.5 point total set for Tyus Jones on Thursday is 0.7 more than his scoring average on the season (11.8).
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Jones has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
