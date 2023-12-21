You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma and others on the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Moda Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 22.7 points Grant has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (23.5).

He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (5.5).

Grant has averaged 2.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).

Grant has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Thursday.

Get Grant gear at Fanatics!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: +100) 12.5 (Over: -115)

Deandre Ayton's 12.6-point scoring average is 2.9 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 1.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 12.5.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Thursday's prop bet for Kuzma is 24.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 12.5 point total set for Tyus Jones on Thursday is 0.7 more than his scoring average on the season (11.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.