Jerami Grant is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) face off at Moda Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers beat the Suns on Tuesday, 109-104. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed seven assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 23 3 7 1 0 2 Jerami Grant 22 1 4 0 2 3 Deandre Ayton 16 15 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers for the season are 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

Toumani Camara puts up 7.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jabari Walker's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

Watch Grant, Kyle Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 16.5 5.3 3.6 0.9 0.1 2.5 Anfernee Simons 18.5 2.2 4.2 0.6 0.1 2.1 Scoot Henderson 12.9 2.8 4.3 0.5 0.3 1.1 Jerami Grant 13.5 2.5 1.7 0.3 0.7 1.3 Toumani Camara 9.1 5.4 0.8 1.4 0.4 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.