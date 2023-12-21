Jerami Grant, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - December 21
Jerami Grant is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) face off at Moda Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trail Blazers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers beat the Suns on Tuesday, 109-104. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed seven assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|23
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|Jerami Grant
|22
|1
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Deandre Ayton
|16
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Injury Report
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Prediction
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Grant's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Deandre Ayton's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
- Malcolm Brogdon's numbers for the season are 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.
- Toumani Camara puts up 7.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Jabari Walker's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.8 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|16.5
|5.3
|3.6
|0.9
|0.1
|2.5
|Anfernee Simons
|18.5
|2.2
|4.2
|0.6
|0.1
|2.1
|Scoot Henderson
|12.9
|2.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0.3
|1.1
|Jerami Grant
|13.5
|2.5
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|1.3
|Toumani Camara
|9.1
|5.4
|0.8
|1.4
|0.4
|1.2
