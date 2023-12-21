The Washington Wizards (4-22) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six consecutive road games. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-3.5) 240.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-3) 238.5 -156 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers' -168 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 107.7 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 114.2 per contest (17th in the league).

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.8 points per game (posting 117 points per game, ninth in league, while conceding 126.8 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a -257 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 241 combined points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Portland has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Washington is 13-13-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Wizards +100000 +40000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.