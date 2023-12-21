The Washington Wizards (4-22) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 120 - Wizards 113

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 3.5)

Trail Blazers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.3)

Trail Blazers (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

Both the Trail Blazers and the Wizards have covered the spread 50% of the time this season, resulting in a 13-13-0 ATS record for the Blazers and a 13-13-0 record for the Wizards.

Portland hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 45.5% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Portland does it in fewer games (46.2% of the time) than Washington (65.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 3-21, while the Trail Blazers are 0-1 as moneyline favorites.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers have found it difficult to produce points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 107.7 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking 18th by giving up 114.2 points per contest.

While Portland is in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 41.1 (fourth-worst), it ranks 24th in the league with 45.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Trail Blazers haven't posted many assists this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.2 assists per game.

Although Portland is committing 14.7 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks second-best in the league by forcing 15.3 turnovers per contest.

The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the NBA with 12.1 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

