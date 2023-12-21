Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Union County, Oregon, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Imbler High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie City High School at Powder Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: North Powder, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Wallowa High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Wallowa, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
