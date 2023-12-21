Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Wallowa County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elgin High School at Wallowa High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Wallowa, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
