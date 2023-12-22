We have high school basketball competition in Baker County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Baker County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nampa High School at Baker High School

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 22
  • Location: Baker City, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

