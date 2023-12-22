Baker County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Baker County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Baker County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nampa High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
