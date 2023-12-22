Douglas County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Douglas County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sutherlin High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.