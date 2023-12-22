Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Josephine County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Benson Polytechnic High School at Grants Pass High School