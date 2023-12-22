Josephine County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Josephine County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benson Polytechnic High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
