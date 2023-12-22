Malheur County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Malheur County, Oregon today? We have what you need here.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsing High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Adrian, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kimberly High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
