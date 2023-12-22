Multnomah County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Multnomah County, Oregon, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benson Polytechnic High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
