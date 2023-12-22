Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Serie A has four matches on its Friday slate -- see below for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.
Bet on Olivier Giroud or any other player with BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch Serie A games live all season long on Paramount+!
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+110)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 8
Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+140)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 3
Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+160)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 4
Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+170)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 4
- Goals: 0
Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo (+170)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 7
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 5
Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 2
Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 2
- Goals: 0
Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo (+210)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 4
Valentin Castellanos, Lazio (+220)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Mateo Retegui, Genoa CFC (+230)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 10
- Goals: 3
Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa CFC (+230)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 6
M'bala Nzola, ACF Fiorentina (+240)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+240)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 2
Samuel Chukwueze, AC Milan (+240)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 0
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Lazio @ Empoli FC
|12:30 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Genoa CFC @ Sassuolo
|12:30 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|ACF Fiorentina @ AC Monza
|2:45 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|AC Milan @ Salernitana
|2:45 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.