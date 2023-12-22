Sherman County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Sherman County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sherman County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian High School at Sherman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Moro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.