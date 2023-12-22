If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Union County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union High School at Trinity Lutheran School

Game Time: 4:25 PM PT on December 22

4:25 PM PT on December 22 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Imbler High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 22

7:00 PM MT on December 22 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Cove High School at Prairie City High School