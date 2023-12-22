Washington County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Washington County, Oregon today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian High School at Sherman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Moro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scappoose High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.