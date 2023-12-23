Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 118-117 loss versus the Wizards, Ayton tallied 23 points and 16 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Ayton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.1 14.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.0 10.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 25.7 26.9 PR -- 24.1 25.1



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Warriors

Ayton is responsible for taking 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Warriors concede 116.1 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors are 15th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 33 8 8 1 0 1 0

