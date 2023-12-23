In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Eeli Tolvanen to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

In eight of 34 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Tolvanen has picked up five assists on the power play.

Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:40 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:24 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

