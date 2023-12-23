In the upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jamie Oleksiak to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Oleksiak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.

Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

