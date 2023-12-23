Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks meet on Saturday at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eberle in that upcoming Kraken-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 15:27 on the ice per game.

Eberle has a goal in four games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has a point in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Eberle has an assist in 10 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eberle has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eberle Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 30 Games 4 16 Points 2 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

