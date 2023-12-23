Malcolm Brogdon and the Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Brogdon, in his most recent game (December 21 loss against the Wizards), put up seven points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.1 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.6 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.0 PRA -- 24 20.1 PR -- 18.6 15.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.0



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.0 per contest.

He's taken 5.3 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.1 assists per game.

The Warriors give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 27 8 1 5 2 0 0 12/6/2023 13 0 1 2 0 0 0

