Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 23?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Matthew Beniers going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Beniers stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.