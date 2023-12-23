Multnomah County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Multnomah County, Oregon today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benson Polytechnic High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 23
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.