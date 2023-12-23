On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Oliver Bjorkstrand going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In nine of 34 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Bjorkstrand has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 13:30 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

