Will Oregon be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Oregon's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Oregon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Oregon ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 58

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon's best wins

In its best win of the season on November 6, Oregon defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 27) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-71. Brennan Rigsby was the top scorer in the signature win over Georgia, recording 19 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

75-61 at home over Montana (No. 45/RPI) on November 10

86-83 at home over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on December 2

84-70 at home over Kent State (No. 123/RPI) on December 21

67-54 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 20

71-49 at home over UTEP (No. 204/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Oregon has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Ducks have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oregon has drawn the 54th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ducks' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

OU has 18 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oregon's next game

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oregon games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.