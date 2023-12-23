2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oregon March Madness Odds | December 25
Will Oregon be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Oregon's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Oregon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How Oregon ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|58
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon's best wins
In its best win of the season on November 6, Oregon defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 27) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-71. Brennan Rigsby was the top scorer in the signature win over Georgia, recording 19 points with four rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 75-61 at home over Montana (No. 45/RPI) on November 10
- 86-83 at home over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on December 2
- 84-70 at home over Kent State (No. 123/RPI) on December 21
- 67-54 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 20
- 71-49 at home over UTEP (No. 204/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Oregon has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Ducks have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Oregon has drawn the 54th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Ducks' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.
- OU has 18 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Oregon's next game
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Oregon games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.