If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Oregon and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Oregon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oregon ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 64

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 21, Oregon beat the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (No. 61 in the RPI) by a score of 70-63. Chance Gray dropped a team-high 21 points with zero rebounds and four assists in the matchup against Oklahoma State.

Next best wins

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 80/RPI) on November 6

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 8

61-48 at home over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on December 17

67-37 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on December 11

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 166/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ducks are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Oregon has five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oregon has been given the 82nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ducks have 18 games left this season, including two against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Oregon's upcoming schedule, it has 10 games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oregon's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oregon games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.