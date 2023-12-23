Will Oregon State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Oregon State's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Oregon State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Oregon State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 111

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State's best wins

On November 14 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in the RPI, Oregon State claimed its signature win of the season, an 81-71 overtime victory at home. That signature win over Appalachian State included a team-high 25 points from Jordan Pope. Tyler Bilodeau, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-71 at home over Utah Valley (No. 139/RPI) on December 9

81-80 at home over Troy (No. 288/RPI) on November 10

71-59 at home over UC Davis (No. 296/RPI) on November 30

76-57 at home over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on December 21

70-63 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on December 4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Beavers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

The Beavers have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oregon State is playing the 172nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Beavers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 19 contests against teams above .500.

OSU has 22 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oregon State's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. UCLA Bruins

Oregon State Beavers vs. UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oregon State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.