If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Oregon State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Oregon State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-0 0-0 37 NR 58

Oregon State's best wins

On December 9 against the Jackson State Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in the RPI rankings, Oregon State captured its signature win of the season, a 78-58 victory at home. Talia van Oelhoffen was the top scorer in the signature victory over Jackson State, posting 20 points with three rebounds and 11 assists.

Next best wins

80-52 at home over Santa Clara (No. 35/RPI) on December 15

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 45/RPI) on November 12

77-65 over Texas Tech (No. 57/RPI) on December 21

85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 6

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on December 2

Oregon State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Beavers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Beavers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Oregon State has the 181st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Beavers have 18 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Oregon St's upcoming schedule, it has 10 games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oregon State's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

