Will Portland be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Portland's complete tournament resume.

How Portland ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 170

Portland's best wins

Portland, in its best win of the season, beat the Long Beach State Beach 78-73 on November 6. With 25 points, Vukasin Masic was the top scorer versus Long Beach State. Second on the team was Tyler Harris, with 17 points.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on December 1

83-72 on the road over North Dakota (No. 200/RPI) on December 9

76-65 at home over UC Riverside (No. 255/RPI) on November 12

Portland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Portland is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Portland has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Portland has been handed the 139th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Pilots have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Portland has 16 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Portland's next game

Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Pacific Tigers

Portland Pilots vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: WCC Network

